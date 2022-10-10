17-foot statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.
The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.(F&D Scene Changes Calgary / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The bright orange, sticky residue that Cheetos leave on your fingertips has now been immortalized with a giant 17-foot statue of a hand holding a massive Cheeto.

The Cheetos brand erected the statue in the Cheadle community of Alberta, Canada.

Why there? Well, because “cheetle” is actually what the Cheetos company calls its infamous cheesy fingertip dusting.

The unique art piece will only be in Cheadle until Nov. 4.

After that, it will embark on a Canadian tour to celebrate its cheesy goodness with other Cheeto fans.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anita Knutson
DNA testing, suspects highlight testimony at hearing for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Anita Knutson
Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month
Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise
Bucks pause
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling

Latest News

This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester...
Prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
Hunter McKinzie is a junior defensive tackle at Western Brown High School, one of the top...
Teen returns to football field 8 months after cancer diagnosis
Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia blasts Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities in deadly strikes
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts