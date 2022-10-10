12-year-old shot by uncle while hunting near Motley, MN

MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot by his uncle while hunting. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Sunday, October 9th at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of an hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.

Deputies and responders initiated first aid and transported the boy from a wooded area to a nearby roadway to meet EMS personnel. Life saving measures were continued and the boy was transported from the scene to a nearby helicopter and transported to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious life-threatening injury. The investigation indicates that the incident is a result of a hunting accident and remains under investigation.

