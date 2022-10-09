North Dakota Game and Fish launches podcast

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems everyone has a podcast now, and the Game and Fish Department is no exception. Mike Anderson tells us about the new communications platform to reach more outdoors lovers.

The new North Dakota Outdoors podcast was launched by the Game and Fish Department in early September as another outlet to reach and communicate with people interested in the outdoors.

“It complements our webcasts, our two-minute news segment, our news releases, our North Dakota Outdoors magazine, and our blogs. It just completes everything that we’re trying to produce,” said Greg Freeman.

Freeman says the podcast allows the hosts to dig deeper into outdoor topics. In addition, to Game and Fish staff being interviewed, the podcast plans to bring other outdoor experts and partners on as well.

“They can depend on the topic so it could go anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour, but any type of the topics can be hunting, fishing, trapping, anything related to conservation. We’re not just going to be all hook and bullet,” said Freeman.

There are two hosts for the North Dakota Outdoors podcast.

“So we chose Cayla and Casey because they have a good flow. Their camaraderie. And Cayla is the R3 coordinator. She can communicate what she does, and she’s got a hunting and fishing background so she can speak it. She understands it, she gets it. So with Casey as a wildlife division chief, he can understand policy. He can talk policy. And as a landowner, he can speak what that topic is all about. So he can communicate that angle as well,” said Freeman.

Some of the upcoming topics will pertain to what’s currently happening in the outdoors.

“We have our pheasant season coming up, so that’ll be one of our next podcasts that are coming out. Deer season, so anything to do with the outdoors and hunting this time of the year is going to be one of our next topics,” said Freeman.

There are many ways to find and listen to the North Dakota Outdoors podcast.

“They can go to our website and any other podcasting platform, subscription services that are out there,” said Freeman.

