Dakota Zoo’s new penguin surprise

Dakota Zoo penguins
Dakota Zoo penguins(KFYR-TV)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In summer of 2021 penguin lovers flocked to the Dakota Zoo for the opening of it’s new African penguin exhibit. Now in 2022 there is another penguin surprise in store.

They have three new female penguins that are currently in quarantine, but soon they will have 8 girl penguins to be with the 8 male penguins. The goal of the penguin exhibit is to help stabilize and grow the African penguin population.

“We have potential for some really cute things over there, like chicks and things. Obviously, that’s our main goal,” said Shannon Dickson, Senior Zookeeper.

African penguin population from 2020 to 2021 declined about 25%, the human equivalent would be a loss of a billion people. Dakota Zoo is doing their part to expand their population.

