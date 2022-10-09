Dakota Zoo winter preparation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter in North Dakota can be quite intense, and unlike humans, the animals at the Dakota Zoo can’t put on their favorite winter coat, some must grow it.

Many of the animals at the Zoo are adaptable to the changing season, but for about 30 zoo residents, relocation to their winter stay is a must.

“We think about that all year long, we try and kind of prep where the animals are going to go. We try and think about how we can give them even more space,” said Senior Zookeeper Shannon Dickson.

While some animals are already resting in their winter homes, Dakota Zoo employees have been busy working on the new otter exhibit. The new otter building is expected to be done before snow falls, but the otters may not end up being moved there quite that fast.

“Once it’s getting to be 45° overnight, we really have to start thinking about moving them in,” said Dickson.

Some animals living at the Dakota Zoo grow a winter coat so that they can play in the snow, but for some heat loving animals like the alligator, macaw and other bird species, a winter home is the best option.

“It’s almost like a meditative state. Like they can slow down their heart rate, they can slow down their metabolism; and if it’s a true hibernation, they are going to stay that way,” said Dickson.

With the weather being cold, it is easy to get stir crazy, but Dickson wants to remind us that the zoo is in fact open in fall and upcoming winter months. Fall Hours are Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and winter hours are Friday-Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the animals moved to winter housing are still in exhibits that can be visited by the public. For example, the Heringer Family primate center, the Petting Farm, and the Bismarck Tribune Discovery Center are a few buildings open yearlong and heated in the winter.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.