University offering Nicki Minaj course for upcoming spring semester

The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring...
The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY, Calif. (Gray News) - College students will soon have the opportunity to take a course focusing on Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, singer and songwriter commented on social media earlier this week regarding an upcoming African American studies course at the University of California, Berkeley.

According to UC Berkeley Professor Peace And Love El Henson, the institution will offer the course titled Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms starting in the 2023 spring semester.

Henson shared that she is excited to teach the course that will encourage students to think about Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry and hip-hop feminism.

The university retweeted the professor’s Twitter thread announcing the class on its official account.

Minaj also expressed interest in visiting the class.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Bucks pause
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
Bismarck Airport
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
Fatal car crash
UPDATED: One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

FILE - U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, top right, participates with other U.S. and...
North Korea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-South Korea drills
FILE - The authenticity of the reports and images could not be immediately verified. The fire...
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge
FILE - In this 2008 photo, convicted rapist Richard Gillmore is pictured during his parole...
Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Documents: Florida migrant transport planning began in July