Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend, and the deer opener next weekend.

Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.

We’re seeing a nice uptick this year. It took me by surprise, you know, and the team over here has been warning me, and you know, we’re going to get a lot of our state or for other people, and you have to be prepared, and you know, really hit last night,” said Auch.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, thousands of people are out hunting, as reflected by licensing sales.

