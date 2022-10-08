Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26.

One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.

The Bison outscored the opposition 21-13 in the second 30 minutes, behind 210 yards through the air from Cam Miller. Running back TaMerik Williams scored three of NDSU’s four touchdowns.

North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State next week at the Fargodome.

