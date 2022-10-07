Ward County Commissioners approve further cuts to 2023 budget, special meeting planned Monday

Ward County commissioners
Ward County commissioners(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Commission lowered a preliminary property tax bill by about a million dollars yesterday.

Thursday night’s public hearing on the 2023 budget saw commissioners vote 3-2 to reduce the salary increase for county employees next year from 5% to 3.5%, which saved about $275,000.

Commission Chair Jim Rostad voted against the decrease, but said commissioners had their constituents in mind.

“Especially with the inflation, we wanted to keep the increase as low as we could for the people of Ward County,” said Rostad. The commission also maintained the $360,000 the county spent on the State Fair last year and reduced the funding for the Water Resource Board by about $350,000.

The commission will review the numbers before taking final action on the budget on Monday at 2:30 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Ward County Administration Building.

