Taube Art Museum receives donation for permanent collection

MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - There’s big news for Minot’s premier art museum.

Shane Balkowitsch, a photographer from Bismarck, has donated ten original black glass ambrotypes to the Taube {TOBBY} Museum of Art. Balkowitsch’s medium, wet plate collodion, is a form of traditional photography dating back to the 1850s.

“Our permanent collection is pretty small. It’s exciting to build it up more with really high quality pieces. It’s just really nice to be able to take a piece of this really wonderful project that he’s working on and be able to preserve it forever,” said Rachel Alfaro, executive director of the Taube Museum of Art.

The Taube Museum is in the process of restoring and reframing its permanent collection, which will be on a rotation-based display starting October 12.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.