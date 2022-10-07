Sugar Beet harvest underway

FAIRVIEW, M.T. (KUMV) - Trucks are on the move as the Sugar Beet Harvest is underway.

Sidney Sugars started stockpiling beets on September 30, with about 30,000 tons already dug up. Once piled, they will be processed at the factory in Sidney.

“The crop looks nice. We haven’t had nothing yields finished so it’s hard to tell exactly where the crop will be, but what we are seeing so far, we’re pretty happy with it. We’re looking forward to a good harvest and a good campaign,” said Somer Reidle, Agriculturist.

Reidle adds that they will continue to stockpile for a few more weeks. The campaign is expected to last until January.

