State Supreme Court hears arguments over evidentiary ruling in Minot murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The North Dakota Supreme Court heard oral arguments Friday in an appeal that could have implications on a pending murder case in Minot.

The dispute is whether the vehicle that the victim’s body was found in was illegally searched.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shawnee Krall faces murder and GSI charges in the 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo.

In April, District Judge Stacy Louser ruled out all evidence found in the vehicle, including Quierolo’s body, on the grounds that police did not secure a warrant for the search or get permission from Krall’s probation officer.

Police said the search was in good faith to find Quierolo, who at the time, was a missing person.

The state argued that “inevitable discovery” applies to the case.

The high court will rule on whether prosecutors can include the vehicle evidence at a later date.

