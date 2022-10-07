Plow drivers prepare for winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The frost this morning is a not so friendly reminder another North Dakota winter soon will be upon us. While the snow is hopefully a month or two away, the street department at Bismarck Public Works is already preparing for the coming storms.

Last week the department mixed 3,000 tons of sand with equal parts salt that will be used on the roads to break up the ice. This week brine is being made. It will be sprayed on the road to help prevent ice buildup. The department asks residents to prepare for a slower plowing season this winter. Because of some retirements there are new employees, with driver positions still open.

“Plowing snow, it is going to be a lot slower. We preach that to the guys to be cautious out there, so we are not hitting mailboxes and curbs,” said Chad Schiermeister crew lead of Bismarck Public Works Street department.

The department plows emergency routes when it snows two inches, schools and secondary routes at three inches and residential areas are plowed at four inches.

