Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties

Palmer Amaranth
Palmer Amaranth(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.

“We continue to encourage producers to monitor fields for noxious and invasive weeds, especially Palmer Amaranth to prevent it from going to seed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said.

