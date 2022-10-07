One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby

PIERCE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash Thursday evening on Highway 2, just east of Rugby.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a pickup truck driven by a 15-year-old from Rugby was stopped at the intersection of 33rd Avenue NE and Highway 2, when they proceeded through the intersection into the median, and then began to cross the eastbound lanes.

Investigators said the pickup struck an eastbound SUV, sending it into a ditch and rolling.

The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old man from Belvidere, New Jersey, was ejected from the vehicle, and suffered fatal injuries.

The SUV’s passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Walker, Louisiana, was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks for serious injuries.

The pickup driver was treated and released from the hospital in Rugby.

The crash remains under investigation.

