Kevin Locke laid to rest in Custer, South Dakota

Kevin Locke program
Kevin Locke program(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KFYR) - Today, Kevin Locke was buried in Custer, South Dakota.

Hundreds of people from all over the world gathered outside on a chilly morning to pay their respects to a man who endlessly gave of himself for the betterment of others and the advancement of his culture. His funeral was filled with all the things Kevin loved to share, including his sense of humor.

“Kevin had a wonderful sense of humor, and it was so fun to have people sharing his jokes, and you could just hear his voice coming through. Because he always had such an easy way of making people feel at home and laugh and that really came through in the ceremony as well,” said Eliza Blue who attended the ceremony and collaborated with Kevin on projects.

The family will hold another ceremony at his home in Wakpala, South Dakota to release his spirit.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Fatal car crash
One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby
Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021

Latest News

Bismarck Airport
Headline: Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
Ward County commissioners
Ward County Commissioners approve further cuts to 2023 budget, special meeting planned Monday
Anita Knutson Billboard
Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday
Palmer Amaranth
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties