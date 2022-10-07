Kevin Locke laid to rest in Custer, South Dakota

CUSTER, S.D. (KFYR) - Today, Kevin Locke was buried in Custer, South Dakota.

Hundreds of people from all over the world gathered outside on a chilly morning to pay their respects to a man who endlessly gave of himself for the betterment of others and the advancement of his culture. His funeral was filled with all the things Kevin loved to share, including his sense of humor.

“Kevin had a wonderful sense of humor, and it was so fun to have people sharing his jokes, and you could just hear his voice coming through. Because he always had such an easy way of making people feel at home and laugh and that really came through in the ceremony as well,” said Eliza Blue who attended the ceremony and collaborated with Kevin on projects.

The family will hold another ceremony at his home in Wakpala, South Dakota to release his spirit.

