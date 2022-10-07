Hemp Harvest part 2: processing the plant

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Yesterday Bella Kraft told you about the Weber family who picks hemp by hand at their farm east of Dickinson. The process of harvesting hemp is different than what farmers go through for wheat, barley, soybeans, corn or sunflowers.

Once the hemp has dried out, it’s time to process the plants. The plants lose about half of their weight during the dehydration process.

“Once I get actually all the plants in the barn it takes a good month to month and a half to finish out a thousand plants,” said Shane Weber, co-owner of Badlands Hemp.

There are two processes for taking the leaves off the branches. The more time-consuming way is to cut individual branches and feed them through a machine where the branches are separated from the leaves and buds.

“So, from that point we are storing it in totes in a temperature-controlled environment,” said Weber.

Another quicker way is to fill totes and strip the branches by hand. This seems to be a better fit for Shane, as the planting and the harvesting are also done with his hands.

“When you look at locally crafted, locally created items, the quality is often way better because Badlands Hemps is handpicking, hand growing theirs,” said Shirley Reese, general manager of Bisman Community Food Co-op.

The leaves and buds are then put in a roller. The hemp buds roll along into a tote, while the leaves are whisked away like the fall wind. These small processes help ensure the quality of the product.

“When you get something like that happening on a smaller scale the quality is absolutely amazing. You get a lot longer life out of the product,” said Reese.

Some special buds make the cut to be hand trimmed and are sold as individual flowers. The others are separated to make the CBD oil.

“We can then make the products with that oil from there. Most of the products that you see from Badlands Hemp has oil and CBD grown from plants right here in North Dakota,” said Weber.

Finally, the products arrive on local store shelves, just like right here at the Bisman Community Food Co-op.

“When we got Badlands Hemp in, we actually discontinued selling the majority of our other CBD products and just decided to focus on a local CBD,” said Reese.

The oil is made in small batches from one and a half to two pounds of buds.

Badlands Hemp is certified organic, and it is the first hemp producer in western North Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.