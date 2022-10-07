Headline: Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver

Bismarck Airport
Bismarck Airport(KFYR-TV)
By J.R. Havens
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver.

The Bismarck airport was notified the last flight will be November 3, 2022.

Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.

“The decision made by Frontier is unfortunate for Bismarck and the region. While the news is disappointing, we are optimistic about air service in Bismarck. This is an extremely challenging time for the airline industry as they adjust their operations to accommodate labor shortages and rising costs. We are optimistic that Bismarck’s market will continue to offer air service that meets the needs of the community and surrounding region,” said Haug.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Fatal car crash
One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby
Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021

Latest News

Ward County commissioners
Ward County Commissioners approve further cuts to 2023 budget, special meeting planned Monday
Anita Knutson Billboard
Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday
Palmer Amaranth
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
Kevin Locke program
Kevin Locke laid to rest in Custer, South Dakota