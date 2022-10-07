Headline: Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver.

The Bismarck airport was notified the last flight will be November 3, 2022.

Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.

“The decision made by Frontier is unfortunate for Bismarck and the region. While the news is disappointing, we are optimistic about air service in Bismarck. This is an extremely challenging time for the airline industry as they adjust their operations to accommodate labor shortages and rising costs. We are optimistic that Bismarck’s market will continue to offer air service that meets the needs of the community and surrounding region,” said Haug.

