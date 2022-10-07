Gov. Greg Gianforte looking to cut taxes during 2023 legislative session

Gianforte in Sidney
Gianforte in Sidney(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s governor is starting to list his priorities during the upcoming legislative session.

Speaking in Kalispell this week, Governor Greg Gianforte said he wants to continue the work on reforming the state’s business equipment tax to help support small businesses. Last year, the legislature tripled the exemption from $100,000 to $300,000, which eliminated the tax burden for 3,400 businesses.

“Taxing critical business equipment makes it harder to grow a small business and is a wet blanket on job creation... in 2023, we want to build on that success, further reforming the business equipment tax so small business owners can grow their operations and create more good-paying Montana jobs,” said Gianforte.

The governor plans to hold additional press conferences to discuss other priorities for the session.

Montana’s legislative session begins on January 2.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Fatal car crash
One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby
Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021
Hannah Schreiber
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees

Latest News

Popcorn Jerry
White Shield man delivers 10,000th bag of popcorn in honor of parents who have lost children
Cramer and Hoeven UAS
Senators Hoeven, Cramer highlight UAS advancements, space programs during UAS Summit and Expo
Snowplows
Plow drivers prepare for winter
Sugar Beet Stockpile
Sugar Beet harvest underway