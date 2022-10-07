Gov. Greg Gianforte looking to cut taxes during 2023 legislative session

KALISPELL, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s governor is starting to list his priorities during the upcoming legislative session.

Speaking in Kalispell this week, Governor Greg Gianforte said he wants to continue the work on reforming the state’s business equipment tax to help support small businesses. Last year, the legislature tripled the exemption from $100,000 to $300,000, which eliminated the tax burden for 3,400 businesses.

“Taxing critical business equipment makes it harder to grow a small business and is a wet blanket on job creation... in 2023, we want to build on that success, further reforming the business equipment tax so small business owners can grow their operations and create more good-paying Montana jobs,” said Gianforte.

The governor plans to hold additional press conferences to discuss other priorities for the session.

Montana’s legislative session begins on January 2.

