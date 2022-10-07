Gallery 522 moves to heart of downtown

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gallery 522 has found a new home.

The non-profit gallery moved to the heart of downtown Bismarck inside Logan’s, on 3rd and Broadway. But finding just the right setting took putting on some miles.

“I was all over town, literally driving up and down the street, calling realtors, you know looking into every place. This was the most attractive, its perfect for us,” said Susan Lundberg, a grant writer for Gallery 522.

The gallery features both in state and out of state artists, as well as unique homemade dolls and wearable, art like purses. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 1 - 4 p.m. and look forward to hosting their first artist in their new space November.

