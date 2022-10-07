Part 2 of ‘Cold Justice’ investigation in Anita Knutson killing airs Saturday

Anita Knutson Billboard
Anita Knutson Billboard(Photo courtesy: Chris Knight/Oxygen)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, (KMOT) – The case of the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson has drawn national attention of late, including a special two-part investigation on the show “Cold Justice.”

Part two of the special is airing this Saturday, Oct. 8, on Oxygen.

The investigators on the show visited Minot earlier this year and met with investigators as well as Anita’s family and friends.

Last Saturday, the investigators laid out the foundation of the case, and narrowed the list of suspects.

Saturday night, they’re expected to take a closer look at the crime scene, Anita’s off-campus apartment.

The 18-year-old was found fatally stabbed in June 2007, and the case went cold until this year, when police arrested Nichole Rice, the woman who was her roommate at the time of her death.

One of the show’s investigators, Det. Steve Spingola, talked with Your News Leader about the impact their work has had on the case.

“I think that the family, they always wanted some type of closure, like every family does if there’s a horrific crime. And I think what it does show is that law enforcement, even though some of these cases go cold, we’re still willing to work on them if we come up with something that might further the investigative leads,” said Spingola. Rice will be back in court in late December. Trial dates have not been set yet.

Part two airs on Oxygen Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

Oxygen is channel 30 on Midco cable in Minot.

Video courtesy: Oxygen True Crime

Photos courtesy: Chris Knight/Oxygen

Related content:

Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode

Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Police said Elijah DeWitte, a 17-year-old high school football player, was found dead Wednesday...
High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say
Fatal car crash
One killed, one seriously hurt in Hwy 2 crash near Rugby
Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021

Latest News

Bismarck Airport
Headline: Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
Ward County commissioners
Ward County Commissioners approve further cuts to 2023 budget, special meeting planned Monday
Palmer Amaranth
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
Kevin Locke program
Kevin Locke laid to rest in Custer, South Dakota