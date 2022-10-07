Anti-cannabis group reacts to Biden’s marijuana pardon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced plans to pardon anyone with federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

The move affects about 6,500 people nationwide. This comes as North Dakotans will consider cannabis legalization this fall. And a group campaigning against the ballot measure says Biden’s executive action is further reason to vote ‘no’ in November.

“There’s a prevailing message out there and one that’s being sold to North Dakotans that we have millions of Americans in prison for marijuana possession and legalization will set them all free, and that’s just simply not the case. The biggest message we should take out of this is we can do reforms to marijuana laws without legalizing and commercializing marijuana,” said Luke Niforatos, CEO of Protect Our Kids.

The U.S. Attorney’s office out of Fargo says President Biden’s executive action won’t impact anybody in North Dakota because they’ve never prosecuted anyone for simple marijuana possession. The sponsoring committee for the North Dakota ballot measure couldn’t be reached for comment.

