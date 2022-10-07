Amber Alert issued in Texas for 12-year-old girl, 7-month-old boy

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan...
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted. Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43, are shown on the top row.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for Jada Welch, 12, and Tristan Welch, a 7-month-old boy, after the children were allegedly abducted.

Police believe the children are in “grave or immediate danger.”

The suspects in the Amber Alert are Alethia Tyson, 35, and Scott Welch, 43.

The children were last seen in the 1000 block of McAda Drive, Midlothian, Texas, shortly after noon on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Jada is reportedly 5′3″ and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

The baby boy is bald, weighs about 18 pounds, and has blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.

