Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021.

Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was in court Thursday over an accident last year that resulted in the death of two people.

Exactly 11 months ago on November 6, 2021; Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce was driving drunk the wrong way on Highway 2 between Williston and Ray. His vehicle ended up striking and killing 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger.

“After being told of the deaths, Bearce showed no emotions or remorse. He eventually indicated that he was on his way to Williston, but Williston was west of the crash site, and he was travelling east,” said Britta Demello Rice, Assistant Attorney General.

Charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of reckless endangerment, Bearce changed his plea to guilty of vehicular homicide as part of an agreement that would see the other four charges dismissed.

Following the hearing, Bearce was remanded into custody until sentencing. Each vehicular homicide charge has a minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of 20.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 2.

