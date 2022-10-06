Public meeting Thursday evening on Ward County budget

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you live in Ward County and want to share your opinion or voice concerns about next year’s budget, you have a chance Thursday night.

The county is holding a public hearing on the budget at 7 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Ward County Administration Building in Minot.

County Auditor Marisa Haman said that, for a home with the county’s average value of $225,000, the county’s property tax would go up $4.66 for the year.

The commissioners may make 11th-hour adjustments to the budget and approve it Thursday night.

If they can’t agree on a budget Thursday, they’ll have to call a special meeting.

The budget has to be approved by Oct. 10.

For perspective, earlier this week the city of Minot approved its budget for 2023, which included a roughly $7 year-to-year increase on the city’s share of property taxes.

