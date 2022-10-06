Noodlezip reopens with new service style

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today.

Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now customers will pay before getting their food to make the process go faster. The menu has also been reduced by 50 percent to ensure fresh batches of better-quality meals.

“I have a huge support, that is all that matters, and you know I will be here as long as I can. And I will try to the best of my ability to make it happen,” said Marty Lee, owner and chef.

Noodlezip will be open Monday through Friday 11:30 to 7:00 and they are still looking to hire more employees.

