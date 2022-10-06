Noodlezip reopens with new service style

Noodlezip
Noodlezip(Courtesy: Bella Kraft)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today.

Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now customers will pay before getting their food to make the process go faster. The menu has also been reduced by 50 percent to ensure fresh batches of better-quality meals.

“I have a huge support, that is all that matters, and you know I will be here as long as I can. And I will try to the best of my ability to make it happen,” said Marty Lee, owner and chef.

Noodlezip will be open Monday through Friday 11:30 to 7:00 and they are still looking to hire more employees.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Hannah Schreiber
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Latest News

Mark Bearce with Attorney Jeff Nehring
Williston man changes plea to guilty of crashing and killing two in November 2021.
Ward Co. budget
Public meeting Thursday evening on Ward County budget
Hemp harvest
Harvest underway for hemp farm
2022 BSC Homecoming Royalty Jenna Rust and Paul Hanebutt
Bismarck State College brings back homecoming after a 37-year absence