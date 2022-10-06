Manslaughter charges filed in 2021 fatal crash on Hwy 52 in McHenry County

Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT
TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors charged a 31-year-old Harvey man in connection with the deaths of two people in a head-on crash last March on Highway 52.

Jordan Timm faces two felony counts of manslaughter and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, according to court records.

According to a state patrol report, investigators said Timm was headed north on 52 on March 4, 2021, when he tried to pass a semi truck, and collided with a minivan.

The driver and passenger in the van, 49-year-old Julia Aultman and 55-year-old Patrick Hugi, both of Martin, ND, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Timm was treated in Minot for his injuries.

A criminal affidavit indicates that Timm reached a max speed of 93 miles per hour moments before the crash.

Timm appeared on the charges Tuesday and will be arraigned Dec. 6.

He could face up to 10 years on each manslaughter charge if convicted.

