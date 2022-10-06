Daughter born paralyzed after mother shot while pregnant, family says

A family in New Orleans says their daughter was born paralyzed after her mother was shot. (Source: WVUE)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - The daughter of a musician in New Orleans was born with a spinal cord injury after the mother was shot while pregnant.

Blossom Ruffins, daughter of Kermit Ruffins and Harmonese Pleasant, was born prematurely and is currently paralyzed from the belly button down, WVUE reports. Doctors said the 6-month-old Blossom still has bullet fragments in her kidney from when her mother was shot while pregnant and had to have an emergency C-section.

“We are just in a predicament that we never thought would happen,” Ruffins said. “We must have been too happy or something for something like this sad to happen to his family. Blossom saved Harmonese’s life because the bullet hit her stomach and the baby’s spine. Harmonese wouldn’t have made it if the baby wasn’t here.”

The musician said his baby girl is showing signs of movement in her toes occasionally.

Doctors said only time will tell what the future holds for Blossom.

“We’re just blessed to wake up every morning and take the mindset of, ‘Let’s make the decision to be happy,’” Ruffins said.

The family started a GoFundMe account to help cover the hospital bills. Donations can be made here.

“I’d like to thank everybody that helped so far,” Ruffins said. “Any little thing always helps when it comes to money because my profession is not going to let me be able to afford what’s coming to us.”

As of Thursday, nearly $20,000 have been raised in the $150,000 GoFundMe goal.

