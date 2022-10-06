Bismarck State College brings back homecoming after a 37-year absence

BSC Homecoming 2022 Royalty Jenna Rust and Paul Hanebutt
BSC Homecoming 2022 Royalty Jenna Rust and Paul Hanebutt(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. - Nothing says fall like a homecoming celebration, whether that’s at high school or college. It’s a tradition that’s been missing at Bismarck State College for nearly 40 years.

But the good news, for the first time since 1985, BSC is once again celebrating homecoming week.

Photos of this year’s homecoming at Bismarck State College tell quite the story. It’s the story of a return to tradition. The photos are a stark contrast from earlier homecoming celebrations.

“The activities were very different at that time,” said BSC public relations manager Juanita Lee. Activities including a giant banana split and a football game.

Homecoming Queen
Homecoming Queen(Photo Courtesy: BSC)

“We haven’t had a football team for 37 years,” said Lee.

When football went away, so did homecoming. “It was time to bring it back,” Lee said.

Homecoming football game 1980
Homecoming football game 1980(Photo Courtesy BSC)

Instead of football, the celebration this year centered around the school’s volleyball team. A homecoming king and queen were crowned and those thrones they’re sitting in were built by students in BSC’s carpentry program “It was important for us to put a polytechnic spin on it,” explained Lee. That means hands-on learning experiences, like the building of these thrones.

“We got to show off our skills,” said BSC carpentry student Madi MacDonald. “It personalizes homecoming for them, gives them an investment and an opportunity to showcase their skills and the work they’re doing,” added Lee.

Homecoming events are also helping students build school spirit. “It makes me take more pride in BSC,” said BSC freshman and king candidate Josh Molina. “It makes us feel like we’re at a bigger college,” added BSC freshman Logan King.

The proof is in the photos that will forever preserve this return to homecoming fun and school spirit.

The last time BSC celebrated homecoming, the school was known as BJC. Bismarck Junior College became Bismarck State College in 1988.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Hannah Schreiber
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Latest News

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
NFL Pizza
NFL Star Minot clip
10PM Sportscast 10/05/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/05/2022
Members of the EPA brownfields program toured the Old Main building on the Dakota College at...
EPA officials tour progress of Old Main renovations in Bottineau