Bismarck State College brings back homecoming after a 37-year absence

BISMARCK, N.D. - Nothing says fall like a homecoming celebration, whether that’s at high school or college. It’s a tradition that’s been missing at Bismarck State College for nearly 40 years.

But the good news, for the first time since 1985, BSC is once again celebrating homecoming week.

Photos of this year’s homecoming at Bismarck State College tell quite the story. It’s the story of a return to tradition. The photos are a stark contrast from earlier homecoming celebrations.

“The activities were very different at that time,” said BSC public relations manager Juanita Lee. Activities including a giant banana split and a football game.

Homecoming Queen (Photo Courtesy: BSC)

“We haven’t had a football team for 37 years,” said Lee.

When football went away, so did homecoming. “It was time to bring it back,” Lee said.

Homecoming football game 1980 (Photo Courtesy BSC)

Instead of football, the celebration this year centered around the school’s volleyball team. A homecoming king and queen were crowned and those thrones they’re sitting in were built by students in BSC’s carpentry program “It was important for us to put a polytechnic spin on it,” explained Lee. That means hands-on learning experiences, like the building of these thrones.

“We got to show off our skills,” said BSC carpentry student Madi MacDonald. “It personalizes homecoming for them, gives them an investment and an opportunity to showcase their skills and the work they’re doing,” added Lee.

Homecoming events are also helping students build school spirit. “It makes me take more pride in BSC,” said BSC freshman and king candidate Josh Molina. “It makes us feel like we’re at a bigger college,” added BSC freshman Logan King.

The proof is in the photos that will forever preserve this return to homecoming fun and school spirit.

The last time BSC celebrated homecoming, the school was known as BJC. Bismarck Junior College became Bismarck State College in 1988.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.