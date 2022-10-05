Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant is facing terrorizing charges after witnesses told police she wielded a knife during a bar fight in late September.

An off-duty police officer said he was in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar when 25-year-old Jade Cianni was in an altercation with another man, claiming the man punched her. When the off-duty officer separated the pair, he said Cianni chased after the man with a knife and later swung it at the officer. Another witness said Cianni had punched the man and had made racial slurs before getting in her car and driving away.

Shortly after, police pulled Cianni over and arrested her. She’s charged with terrorizing and DUI.

Her arraignment is October 31.

A spokesperson for the North Dakota State Penitentiary said Cianni is on administrative leave pending internal investigation.

