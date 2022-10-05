Williston Basin School District holding another round of “Reunification” training

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - School districts always prepare for a crisis, but what about in the aftermath? This week, the Williston Basin School District is training staff about methods to “reunify” students with their parents.

The concept of reunification is an important part to student safety, which is why teachers and administrators are taking a course on how to properly bring kids to their parents following a dangerous event. The I Love U Guys Foundation consists of trainers who have been involved in dangerous situations.

“We find that the actual process of getting the kids back to their parents is something that not a lot of places really drill and practice. We provide the tools to have a plan to make sure you get your kid home after an event,” said Andy Arnold, I Love U Guys instructor.

While many think about a worst-case school shooting scenario, Arnold said reunification is also important for other events such as a fire, gas leak or tornado.

“These types of things happen throughout our country, and we do the best that we can do to be prepared and prevent these types of situations in our school system,” said Superintendent Richard Faidley.

On Wednesday, members of the district spent most of the day listening to presentations and classroom instruction. On Thursday, they will be performing live exercises.

“By having even a thought process and a framework in place to deal with any hazard that pops up, the school district is being proactive about keeping not only their students, but their staff safe as well,” said Arnold.

By the end of this two-day training, Arnold said they should be able to understand and apply the district’s reunification policy, adding some much-needed assurance to parents.

This is the second time the district has held the training since May. Faidley says nearly every teacher and administrator has gone through the training.

