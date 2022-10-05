Ward County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying body found south of Minot

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Sheriff said a man’s body was found near Highway 83 south of Minot Saturday , and are asking the public’s help in identifying the person.

Sheriff Bob Roed said the body was found near the 4500 block of Highway 83, and it’s believed the man had been dead for roughly six weeks.

Investigators found no identifying information at the scene, and the man does not match any current missing persons in the area. Investigators said they believe the man was a transient.

The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected following the results of an autopsy Tuesday, and DNA samples were sent to the state crime lab for identification.

They said the man was roughly six feet tall, with longer brown/black hair. He was wearing a Sportsman’s Warehouse t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his identity of the circumstances leading up to his death should contact the sheriff’s office at (701) 857-6500.

