United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Zoe Zarr

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Zoe Zarr says she wants to be just like her mom.

“My mom is a huge role model in my life,” said Zarr.

Zoe’s mom played outside hitter for NDSU. “Her mom is also someone who is very hardworking. She was a very good athlete and she’s someone who always pushes Zoe,” said Grace Sanders, a senior at Minot High.

“I want to be number ten like she was and be an outside hitter,” said Zarr.

But Zarr knows she may not be tall enough to play outside hitter. “I don’t want to be exactly like her. I want to make a name for myself, too,” said Zarr.

And she knows that she’s on her own journey.

Zarr played soccer, but decided to leave the team. “It actually hurt a lot. I had to focus on what my heart wanted and not my brain. I miss it so much but I think volleyball was the right choice,” said Zarr.

She knew she wanted to focus on volleyball. “She walked into the gym for tryouts her sophomore year and I’m like, ‘That’s the same Zoe?’” said Jesse Goertzen, the Minot High volleyball head coach.

Not to say that Zoe Zarr is all business. “Every game she does something silly that we all laugh about later. It’s just Zoe’s personality that we all know and love,” said Sanders.

The team’s leader in kills knows that in her junior year, she has power as a leader. “I want to be that person that people look up to, because I’ve always had that one person I look up to, and I want to be that role model,” said Zarr.

Maybe not just like her mom.

She can be Zoe instead.

Zarr says she’s interested in the medical field, specifically orthodontics, and wants to play Division I volleyball in college.

