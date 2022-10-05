Sports Spotlight - Reile Payne

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some athletes, picking what sport to play in college can be difficult. This week’s Sports Spotlight chose not to choose, and she ended up playing two sports at the same time.

Born and raised in Fargo, Reile Payne learned the lesson of competition from her early days of playing sports.

Reile Payne: “From a young age, playing on my travel teams, it was super competitive and we always played solid competition. So, I think just being in that made me realize I wanted to compete and be the best of the best.

Payne graduated from Fargo Shanley in 2020. She won Miss Basketball her senior year but hadn’t put much thought into where she was going to continue in college. One call after a cancelled state championship was enough to get her to BSC.

Payne: “Going into the state basketball tournament I had no idea where I was going to school, what I was doing. At that point I didn’t even know if I was going to play sports, let alone two.”

She agreed to becoming a Mystic, but couldn’t decide on basketball or volleyball so, she settled on both.

Payne: “I have never regretted it. I love Bismarck, I love the school, I love the community. I think my teammates and coaches make it a family environment, and it feels like home.”

Because of COVID, her freshman year looked different than most. Volleyball season was pushed to the winter, at the same time as basketball season, so she played both at the same time.

Payne: “I honestly don’t know how I did it. I looked back and don’t know how. My body hurt every day. Mentally, I was burnt out. Like it made me proud of myself that I was able to do it and make it through because I never thought I’d be able to.”

Now in year three at BSC, Payne’s success, and her team’s success, are one and the same.

BSC Head Volleyball Coach Kyle Kuether: “She brings a lot of kills, which helps us out, but she brings a lot of positive leadership. She pushes everyone on the court, and she’s not afraid to be pushed either, even in her third year. Just an overall good team player.”

In the first 23 matches, Reile leads the team with 258 kills. A team that’s lost only twice, and she credits that to strong relationships.

Payne: “I absolutely love this team. One thing we’re extremely good at is just relaxing. Coming into practice every day with the mindset of wanting to get better for yourself and this team. I think just staying relaxed and working day in and day out will get us to where we need to be.”

Payne and the Mystics look to push their winning streak to eleven tonight at home against Dawson C.C.

