Remembering Chad Entzel: family speaks of healing after victim’s wife found guilty

Chad Entzel's family
Chad Entzel's family(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After two hours of deliberation a jury found Nikki Sue Entzel guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Entzel, conspiring to commit arson and conspiring to tamper with evidence. This comes after six days of trial.

After the verdict was read, Chad Entzel’s family hugged. They say the ending to the nearly three-year process to bring justice for Chad has been bittersweet.

“Every time anyone went to court for any of this.... it’s just heart wrenching and hard on a body. And moving on, we talk about Chad all the time. My sons remind me of him quite a bit, so we try to talk about him as much as possible, so they don’t forget him,” said Lori Kraus, Chad Entzel’s sister.

This outcome came after the state called 44 witnesses to testify as they outlined a case against Nikki. In her closing argument Tuesday, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer focused on an “agreement” between Nikki and Earl Howard to commit the crimes and collect on insurance. Testimony revealed Nikki had emailed Earl insurance documents two days before the murder.

“If you don’t have a plan to kill the husband and set the house on fire, why does he need a copy of the renter’s insurance?” asked Julie Lawyer as she spoke to the jury.

Defense attorney Thomas Glass called no witnesses in the case and only spoke to the jury during closing arguments. Then he tried to raise doubt on the state’s case.

“We don’t have the biggest piece of this puzzle: an alleged co-conspirator. You would think that would be the most important witness on the stand,” said Thomas Glass to the jury.

Earl Howard pleaded guilty and was sentenced for his role in the crime earlier this year.

State’s attorney Julie Lawyer said she was pleased with the presentation of the case. It was a case that was never about who pulled the trigger, but who was involved in the scheme.

Now amid tears of relief, the family says it’s their time to heal. They want Chad to be remembered as who he was, not who Nikki said he was:

“He was so kind, didn’t have a bad word to say about anybody, always willing to give a helping hand. Really, he was my first friend,” said Kraus.

The family was in the courtroom every day of the trial.

Judge Douglas Bahr ordered a presentence investigation be completed before he sentences Nikki Sue Entzel.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
West Fargo Sheyenne
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Zoe Zarr
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Zoe Zarr
Body found south of Minot
Ward County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying body found south of Minot
Hannah Schreiber
Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees
Camron Howlingwolf
Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to car crash that injured woman