Poll: 90% of adults believe US is in mental health crisis

An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a...
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a mental health crisis.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT
(CNN) - An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Nine out of 10 adults think the U.S. is in a crisis, according to a new poll from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The opioid epidemic is near the top of the list, with more than two-thirds of people identifying it as a crisis rather than just a problem.

More than half identified mental health issues among kids and teenagers as a crisis, along with severe mental illness in adults.

There’s good reason for people to be worried. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported drug overdose deaths reached record levels in 2021 and suicide rates were back near a record high after two years of decline.

And in 2020, mental health-related visits to emergency rooms jumped 31% among kids 12 to 17 years old.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with free and confidential support for anyone who needs it.

