N.D. shifts ownership of $120 million in mineral rights to private entities

Oil well
Oil well(Photo Courtesy: Cliff Naylor)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Private mineral owners and oil and gas operators in North Dakota have reason to celebrate.

This week, the state Board of University and School Lands announced the completion of Part 1 of the River Acreage Adjustment Project. The result was about $120 million to private mineral owners and oil and gas operators east of Highway 85.

“So, if you think about the boundary of the river, the new survey kind of shrunk that boundary a little bit, so the state lost acreage. And since we lost acreage, we had to refund oil and gas companies,” said Trust Lands Commissioner Joe Heringer.

The state surveyed the Missouri River valley and determined a new high water mark, which changed the boundaries of state and private ownership on both sides. The total project, which includes 45 oil and gas leases west of Highway 85, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
West Fargo Sheyenne
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts

Latest News

Gas pump
U.S. gas prices expected to rise again following OPEC+ decision
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Old Main
Dakota College at Bottineau renovating Old Main for nursing program expansion
Old Main renovations
Old Main nursing program