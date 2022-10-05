Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Mandan Public School Board meeting on Monday evening, the discussion centered around three teachers who are asking to be released from their contracts early.

One was released from her contract early, and the other two contracts have been tabled for discussion until a later date.

“And we usually don’t get three of them at one time, but we do have that before us right now. All of these. They’re separate. They’re un-related to each other, so I would suggest we handle them one at a time,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz.

Mandan Public Schools is actively looking to fill the spots of the teachers. One of the teachers asking to be released from her contract spoke at the school board meeting and asked the penalty fee be waived.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.