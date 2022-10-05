Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts

Mandan School Board meeting
Mandan School Board meeting(Dakota Access screenshot)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - At the Mandan Public School Board meeting on Monday evening, the discussion centered around three teachers who are asking to be released from their contracts early.

One was released from her contract early, and the other two contracts have been tabled for discussion until a later date.

“And we usually don’t get three of them at one time, but we do have that before us right now. All of these. They’re separate. They’re un-related to each other, so I  would suggest we handle them one at a time,” said Superintendent Dr. Mike Bitz.

Mandan Public Schools is actively looking to fill the spots of the teachers. One of the teachers asking to be released from her contract spoke at the school board meeting and asked the penalty fee be waived.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
West Fargo Sheyenne
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Jade Cianni
Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight
MDU
FW: Natural gas prices expected to be higher this winter heating season for MDU customers
10PM Sportscast 10/04/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/04/2022
colon cancer
Dickinson woman fighting stage three colon cancer, says colonoscopy saved her life