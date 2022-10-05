FW: Natural gas prices expected to be higher this winter heating season for MDU customers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU natural gas prices to increase during winter months

MDU is letting customers know that their natural gas bills are expected to increase this winter.

The average anticipated monthly bill increase will be roughly $30 per month. MDU’s CEO says three main factors are the cause for the price hike – the invasion of Ukraine, a hotter than usual summer that increased demand and lower levels of gas storage.

“The company goes through a robust process to secure an adequate supply, using different sources and methods to mitigate price increases as much as possible while ensuring a reliable supply during our cold winter months,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota.

MDU adds that conserving your heat use can help lower your monthly bills, including installing a programmable thermostat, changing your furnace filters or winterizing your doors and windows.

