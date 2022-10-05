FW: Natural gas prices expected to be higher this winter heating season for MDU customers

MDU
MDU(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - MDU natural gas prices to increase during winter months

MDU is letting customers know that their natural gas bills are expected to increase this winter.

The average anticipated monthly bill increase will be roughly $30 per month. MDU’s CEO says three main factors are the cause for the price hike – the invasion of Ukraine, a hotter than usual summer that increased demand and lower levels of gas storage.

“The company goes through a robust process to secure an adequate supply, using different sources and methods to mitigate price increases as much as possible while ensuring a reliable supply during our cold winter months,” said Nicole Kivisto, president and CEO of Montana-Dakota.

MDU adds that conserving your heat use can help lower your monthly bills, including installing a programmable thermostat, changing your furnace filters or winterizing your doors and windows.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
West Fargo Sheyenne
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

Latest News

Jade Cianni
Witnesses say North Dakota State Penitentiary sergeant wielded knife during bar fight
Mandan School Board meeting
Mandan school board meeting discussed teacher contracts
10PM Sportscast 10/04/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/04/2022
colon cancer
Dickinson woman fighting stage three colon cancer, says colonoscopy saved her life