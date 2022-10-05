Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday.

The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April.

He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster.

A former coach of Gutierrez told Your News Leader that he had been working out for teams across the country.

Gutierrez was “about to get on a plane for a workout” with the Seattle Seahawks when he learned the Patriots signed him, the coach said.

The Patriots signed Gutierrez to the team’s practice squad.

