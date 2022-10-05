Dakota College at Bottineau renovating Old Main for nursing program expansion

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – Medical providers across the country are in great need of nurses.

One of our state’s colleges is working to expand its facilities to make room for more nursing students.

Leadership with the EPA’s brownfields program will be on campus in Bottineau Wednesday afternoon, seeing the work that’s been done so far to the historic Old Main building on the DCB campus. The college used a portion of a brownfields cleanup grant from the EPA for asbestos abatement in the Old Main building. With the removal finished, the goal is to begin a multi-million-dollar renovation of the facility to transform it into a Center for Rural Health Education. “By investing in the cleanup and the environmental assessment of these buildings, we can support organizations like Dakota College at Bottineau to renovate them, and turn them into a more productive use,” said Ted Lanzano, brownfields program manager for the EPA Region 8.

The college says it hopes the new facility will allow it to expand enrollment for the nursing program from 35 students to more than 100. Later Wednesday we’ll hear from leadership with the college, including the new college dean Dr. Carmen Simone, on the future of the project and what it means for its nursing program.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Police lights and caution tape
Update: Murder victim’s name released
A coyote scurried into the open bathroom at Jurupa Unified’s Mission Middle School in...
Coyote found hiding in middle school bathroom
West Fargo Sheyenne
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts

Latest News

Oil well
N.D. shifts ownership of $120 million in mineral rights to private entities
Gas pump
U.S. gas prices expected to rise again following OPEC+ decision
Sebastian Gutierrez
Minot pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Old Main renovations
Old Main nursing program