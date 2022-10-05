Century takes Girls Class A Golf crown, Davies’ Solberg wins individual title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -After a two-year hiatus, Century is back on top of the Class-A Girls Golf State tournament.

The Patriots finished in first place with a two-day total of 636, ten shots ahead of Grand Forks Red River. Fargo Davies was next with a 652, just ahead of Mandan at 648 and Legacy at 689.

The individual medalist is Rose Solberg. She’s a freshman at Fargo Davies, and her two-day total was 148. She shot a 73 in the final round.

Jaya Grube of Red River was in second with a 149. Leah Herbel of Century was in third place with a 150. Her twin sister Hannah Herbel tied for fourth place with Anna Huettl of Mandan with 152 strokes in the tournament.

Individual Class-A State Golf Final Scores (none)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.