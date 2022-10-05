Bismarck woman pleads guilty to terrorizing Menards employees

Hannah Schreiber
Hannah Schreiber(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck woman accused of stealing from Menards and threatening to kill employees has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Police say Hannah Schreiber pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Menards employees after they say she stole from the store in March 2021.

Schreiber pleaded guilty to terrorizing and simple assault Wednesday. A robbery charge was dropped.

A sentence has not yet been filed with the courts.

