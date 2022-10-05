Bismarck Police Investigating Overnight Murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight.

Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue.

It happened at around 11:30 last night.

Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and finding a man dead inside a car.

This is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

