Bismarck Police Investigating Overnight Murder

This is the second fatal shooting in less than two weeks
Police lights and caution tape
Police lights and caution tape(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Jennifer Makelky
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are investigating a murder from overnight.

Investigators say a 39-year-old Bismarck man was shot and killed in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue.

It happened at around 11:30 last night.

Someone called 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots and finding a man dead inside a car.

This is the second fatal shooting in Bismarck in less than two weeks.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

