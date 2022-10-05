Bismarck man pleads not guilty to charges related to car crash that injured woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his car crashing into a traffic pole.

Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on State Street in August and found a woman unconscious in the passenger seat. She was taken to the hospital and required surgery. Police say they found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood. Howlingwolf told police he had driven away from a bar with the woman, but did not remember the accident.

He pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal vehicular injury and duty in an accident involving injury.

He’s set to face a jury in December.

