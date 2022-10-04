West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team was forced to forfeit all its games this season due to an ineligible player.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association said in a letter, “The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated.”
West Fargo is hosting the state tournament which starts Thursday. Sheyenne was previously the #2 seed in the east. West Fargo will replace them in the tournament.
