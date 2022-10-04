Voting has begun in North Dakota

Secretary of State Al Jaeger
Secretary of State Al Jaeger(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s that time of year: voting has begun.

With 34 days until the election, counties across the state have begun sending out absentee ballots - 157 of them, to people in 31 countries. There’s still time to request an absentee ballot, or to review your voting information by visiting vote.nd.gov.

“Everything that they want to know about elections is on that website, and we certainly encourage people to really take advantage of it, because all of their questions are pretty much answered there,” said Secretary of State Al Jaeger.

In terms of when early voting locations will open, Al Jaeger says it varies from county to county, and that information can also be found on the website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nicole C.
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Entzel Trail Ongoing Coverage
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SaNoah LaRocque
Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night
Cass Co. lieutenant written up for sending nude text to deputy

Latest News

Donald Cooper, Jr.
Trial set for suspect in 2020 murder in Minot
Mandan Dairy Queen
Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers
Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Entzel Trail Ongoing Coverage