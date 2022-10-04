Trial set for suspect in 2020 murder in Minot

Donald Cooper, Jr.
Donald Cooper, Jr.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A suspect facing charges in a 2020 murder in Minot is headed for trial later this month.

Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., faces four charges, including accomplice to murder, in the death of Dominick Stephens.

He’s due to stand trial starting Oct. 17.

Two other men have already struck plea deals that included prison time, for their role in Stephens’ death.

Cooper is already serving a 25-year sentence for killing two people in a crash while fleeing from U.S. Marshals in Wisconsin.

The trial is scheduled for two weeks in Minot.

