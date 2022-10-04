Trial set for redistricting lawsuit

Native American tribes
Native American tribes
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A trial date has been set in a lawsuit filed by two Native American tribes that allege new legislative maps dilute the tribal members’ voting power.

The trial date is scheduled for June 12, 2023.

The tribes who filed the lawsuit, the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe, say the state’s legislative maps, which were approved by the Legislature during its special session last fall, violates the Voting Rights Act.

The map includes new House sub districts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.

A federal judge in July dismissed the state’s argument that the tribes lacked the standing to sue.

