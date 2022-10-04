‘Tis the flu shot season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cool temperatures expected at the end of the week with a chance of a killing frost are a good reminder that cold and flu season is on the way.

According to the Centers for Disease Control the recommended time for getting a flu vaccine is September and October. Bismarck Burleigh Public Health says their flu clinics will be opening soon and can be a one stop shop for the flu and Covid variant booster shots.

“And then of course the people are coming in for the bivalent covid vaccine, we also are offering their flu shot as well. We do have a couple drive through clinics coming up here in October that we are going to run through the Event Center again. So are clinics are starting to take full swing in the next couple weeks,” said Angie Seibel, Health Services Coordinator.

Bismarck Burleigh Public Health says everyone six months and older can get vaccinated for the flu virus. Their next flu clinic is October 12th from 11 am to 1 pm and October 13th from 4 pm - 6 pm.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.